Kevin Bacon The Actor Helps Find Kevin Bacon The Pig

A runaway pig named Kevin Bacon has returned home after two weeks on the run.

The globe trotter even caught the attention of his namesake, actor Kevin Bacon, who shared a post on social media encouraging people to find Kevin and bring him home. 

 

Chelsea Rumbaugh, Kevin’s owner (Kevin the pig, not Kevin the actor) brought the 90kg pig home to her Pennsylvania farm on October 13th. 

 

But the very next day, this bacon was streaking through the woods and beyond, where he’d disappear for two weeks, occasionally being sighted at campsites and homesteads in the area. 

 

Rumbaugh launched a Facebook page to alert neighbors and local hunters that her missing pig was likely in the woods and to keep an eye out for Kev. The page was quick to gain traction and that’s when Hollywood Kevin stepped up. 

 

Piggy Kevin would return home and tease owner Rumbaugh in a little trot dance, scarpering as soon as anyone came near him. 

"He comes close, I wait and then inch towards him, he trots away. He didn’t even ask to dance he just thought it sounded fun I guess," she wrote on the group page. 

 

It was a spiked sticky bun that eventually brought Kevin to a standstill. Laced with antihistamines, a treat was left for Kevin and he took the bait. “Benadryl sticky bun has been eaten and now I’m looking for a passed out pig somewhere,” Rumbaugh posted. 

 

Later that afternoon, Kevin returned home, a little dozy and resides in a reinforced pen where he’s now apprehensive about baked goods that get left lying around on the ground. 

