Justin Bieber Postpones Australian Tour Again, New Dates To Be Announced

Earlier in 2022, Bieber revealed he was too unwell to play shows due to Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which left the right side of his face paralysed.

Bieber's tour was to promote his new album and was set to take place from May 2022 until March 2023, with more than 90 dates across 20 countries.

However, the illness forced him to cancel the North American leg in June.

He returned to the stage in August but a short time later announced via Instagram he needed another break, following six live shows in Europe and Rock in Rio concerts.

His remaining Australian tour dates will now be moved to take place in 2023, his Australian promoter, Frontier Touring, says.

"The Justice World tour ended with Rock in Rio," Frontier said in a statement.

All Australian and New Zealand tickets are still valid for new concert dates, but ticketholders wanting a refund could get one through their ticketing agent, the promoter said.

Bieber's local tour was to begin in Perth on November 22, with six shows ending in Auckland on December 7.