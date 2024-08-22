Jetstar Passenger Arrested After Opening Emergency Exit

He'd leapt from the plane after he opened the emergency exit and deployed the emergency slide.

It happened after the plane landed, with ground crew praised for their quick response.

Audrey Varghese was a passenger on that same flight and told The Project the man made a beeline for the emergency exit once the plane had landed.

“After the plane had properly landed and was coming to a stop, he got up.. and sort of made his

way through the aisle and charged at the emergency door and the people that were sitting in the emergency exit row,” Audrey explained.

“(He) proceeded to rip off the emergency door and the slide was automatically deployed and he jumped off the plane.”

Audrey went on to say the experience was “quite terrifying”.

“People were screaming and shrieking, just because they were so scared at what was happening,” she said.

“Again, because a lot of us didn't really know what was going on, you wouldn't expect someone to get up and rip the emergency exit door off a plane.”

“At first people were just really taken aback by what this person was doing and that resulted in a lot of screaming and shrieking and understandably panic travels very quickly across a crowded room.”