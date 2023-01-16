It's Likely That 80% Of Us Have Already Quit Our New Year's Resolutions

Classic new year resolutions include committing to a diet, going to the gym or learning a new language. Sadly (and predictably because this happens every year), a lot of us have already ordered fries instead of salad, slept through that early morning spin class or cancelled the credit card connected to our Duolingo account - sacré bleu!

If that's you, don't feel ashamed because it seems like you are in the vast majority when it comes to unfulfilled new year resolutions.

In fact, 13 January is officially known as Quitter's Day because this tends to be the date by which most people realise that perhaps basing major life goals around the arbitrary nature of the Gregorian Calendar might not be the best way to identify and commit to our ambitions.

It kind of makes sense for this to be Quitter's Day as well because it is tradition to give two weeks' notice to our employers before quitting, so we could at least apply the same courtesy to our goals.

So, what can we learn from this information?

Well, there are a few ways we can avoid the shame of quitting. Firstly, we can just work really hard and try to achieve all of our goals for the year in the first two weeks of the year before we are overcome with the urge to give up.

Of course, this can't be achieved for all resolutions, mostly because French can be quite tricky to master in a fortnight, what with all of the silent letters you have to remember not to pronounce.

Another option is simply not even having a resolution. If we all just accept that we are merely specks of dust floating in the ether and that the purpose of existence is not to achieve, but to simply be, recognise that our perception of time is limited by human perception and that it is actually a flat circle with everything existing together at once always, then there would be no need for resolutions.

Of course, neither of those options is for everyone, so you could just start your resolution all over again for Chinese New Year! Why limit yourself to the Gregorian Calendar (which to be honest is a pretty silly way to count time, what with its weird names for months and February having 29 days every four years for no apparent reason) and instead start living by the tried-and-tested lunar calendar.

In fact, if you've already given up on your 2023 resolutions, the good news is that the Lunar New Year is just around the corner - it's happening on Sunday!

So, for the rest of the week, eat what you want, take a break from the elliptical and don't worry about conjugating in the past tense because the Year of the Rabbit is right around the corner when all of your resolutions will be fulfilled, and we definitely won't be mired in shame once again by 5 February.