The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Italian Region Of Tuscany Offering People $48,000 To Move There

Italian Region Of Tuscany Offering People $48,000 To Move There

Tuscan authorities have devised a unique incentive to combat the dwindling population in the region's mountain towns.

The scheme will offer people between €10,000 ($A16,000) and €30,000 ($A48,000) to purchase a home in the rural villages.

The 'Residency in the mountains 2024' scheme will provide applicants with the money to buy a house in one of the region's 119 mountain towns with a population of less than 5,000.

Many of Italy's rural towns and villages are struggling with dwindling populations and abandoned houses as more and more people move to larger cities for job opportunities.

Tuscany's regional vice president, Stefania Saccardi, said the mountains are "territories of unique beauty with villages to be rediscovered which, however, suffer from depopulation."

"Deciding to live in one of these municipalities is therefore a challenge and an opportunity, especially for young people, and the chance for a new life choice."

The scheme is open to Italian and EU citizens, with strict parameters in place for applicants who are not EU citizens.

Conditions for non-EU citizens include holding a residence permit lasting at least 10 years and being a registered resident of an Italian town or city that is not categorised as a mountain community by the Italian National Institute of Statistics.

A full list of the included towns can be found on the Tuscany Region website, where applications for the scheme can be submitted before 27 July.

U.K. Liberal Democrats May Be Having The Weirdest Election Campaign Ever
NEXT STORY

U.K. Liberal Democrats May Be Having The Weirdest Election Campaign Ever

Advertisement

Related Articles

U.K. Liberal Democrats May Be Having The Weirdest Election Campaign Ever

U.K. Liberal Democrats May Be Having The Weirdest Election Campaign Ever

The Liberal Democrats' attempts to get media attention for the U.K. General Election aren't getting any less weird, with one candidate showing off his CPR skills on the campaign trail.
Shocking Stats Behind The Toxic Chemicals We All Encounter

Shocking Stats Behind The Toxic Chemicals We All Encounter

According to a new study, we may expose ourselves to chemicals that are far beyond what we ever thought.
Statement From Westpac and Teachers Mutual Bank In Regards To Scams

Statement From Westpac and Teachers Mutual Bank In Regards To Scams

Statement From Westpac and Teachers Mutual Bank In Regards To Scams
Marilyn Monroe’s Former Home Saved From Demolition And Declared Historical Landmark

Marilyn Monroe’s Former Home Saved From Demolition And Declared Historical Landmark

The Los Angeles City Council has unanimously voted to designate actress Marilyn Monroe's former home as a historical landmark, preventing the house where the Hollywood legend died from demolition.
Gen Z And Baby Boomers Clash Over How Many Minutes It Takes To Be Late To Work

Gen Z And Baby Boomers Clash Over How Many Minutes It Takes To Be Late To Work

A new survey has found almost half of employees aged 16-to-26, being five to ten minutes late is essentially the same as being on time, while Boomers vehemently disagree with this notion.