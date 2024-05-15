The Project

Isla Fisher Gives Thanks In Wake Of Divorce News

Isla Fisher has thanked friends and fans for their "love and support" in the wake of the news she is divorcing Sacha Baron Cohen.

The actress and children's book writer, 48, revealed in April she and Borat creator Cohen, 52, had quietly filed for a split in 2023 after 14 years of marriage - amid accusations from actress Rebel Wilson that he had asked her to perform a lewd act for his 2016 film The Brothers Grimsby.

She posted a picture of herself on Instagram holding a glass of wine, alongside the caption: "Thank you for all the kindness and support." Fisher also announced her divorce from Cohen on the platform, saying alongside an image of them wearing tennis outfits: "After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down.

"In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change."

Fisher, whose films include The Wedding Crashers, said she and Cohen will always share their "devotion and love" for their two daughters and one son, adding: "We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family's wish for privacy."

She revealed her marriage was over after it was reported the couple had been living separate lives for some time.

They met at a party in Sydney in 2001 where they bonded over making fun of other attendees.

Three years later, they got engaged and got hitched in an intimate 2010 wedding in Paris.

They have kept their daughters - aged 15 and 13 - and their eight-year-old son largely out of the spotlight for privacy reasons.

Cohen has denied the accusation from Wilson that he acted inappropriately with her on the set of The Brothers Grimsby.

His representatives said: "While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of Grimsby."

With AAP.

