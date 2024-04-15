The Project

Infamous Glasgow Wonka Experience To Be Recreated In Los Angeles

The infamous Glasgow Wonka Experience is set to be recreated in Los Angeles.

Hollywood actor Zach Galifianakis is rumoured to be involved in the one-off experience, called ‘Willy’s Chocolate Experience LA.

The event description reads: “Get ready to step into a realm of pure imagination as the highly acclaimed "Willy’s Chocolate Experience LA.”

“Following its groundbreaking success in Glasgow, this fantastical event promises an immersive journey into the whimsical world of ‘Willy Wonka.”

The event will also see the “notorious Scottish Oompa Loompa, Kirsty Paterson” appear for an exclusive Q&A and photo opportunity.

Tickets to the LA iteration of the event will set attendees back $US 48.80 ($AU 74.34), with all proceeds to be donated to an undisclosed “mental health charity.”

The Glasgow experience made headlines worldwide after furious parents demanded their money back, even calling the police, due to the extremely underwhelming experience.

The event was set up by organisers House of Illuminati, charged £35 ($AU 67) for entry to the “immersive experience” based on the recent musical film, Wonka.

Attendees had been promised a “chocolate fantasy like never before,” but it was instead described as “shambolic” and “terrible.”

Paul Connell played Willy Wonka at the Glasgow event, telling The Project that it was only when the police were called that he realised the event went from “crappy” to “disastrous.”

Connell added that the cast was told that there were going to be many special effects that make everything make sense after he expressed concerns over the script.

