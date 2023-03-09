If You're Falling Asleep In Under Five Minutes From Going To Bed, It's A Bad Sign

The Sleep Scientist, Dr Sophie Bostock, has explained that falling asleep in under 5 minutes indicates that you are likely very sleep deprived.

The recommended amount of sleep for an adult is between seven and nine hours, and for children, it is anywhere between nine and 13 hours.

She spoke on the podcast' Her Spirit', exposing that you are also more likely to be making bad decisions when you are tired.

"If you fall asleep as soon as your head hits the pillow, this is very often a sign of sleep deprivation."

"If you are falling asleep within five minutes of getting into bed, the chances are actually you could probably benefit from a bit more sleep."

"So if you are sat next to someone like that, you can just feel a little bit smug that actually, maybe they are a bit short of sleep."

She has previously repealed that the secret to a satisfying sleep lies in falling asleep in under 20 minutes.

"Anything from 15 to 20 minutes to fall asleep is really normal, but if it's regularly taking more than half-an-hour, you might want to look at your sleep habits," Bostock continued on the podcast.

"When we're tired we're very susceptible to sleep procrastination, so try to make the decisions about sleep when you're not tired."

"The problem comes when we're already tired and we can't be bothered to stop."

"That's why Netflix does that automatically playing the next episode thing."

Dr Bostock recommends going to bed when you actually feel "sleepy tired."

"When you actually feel your eyelids getting heavy, perhaps a little bit itchy, that's a cue that your body is ready for bed."

"We want to develop a positive mental association between our beds and sleep."