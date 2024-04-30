Hundreds Gather To Watch Cheeseball Man Devour Cheeseballs

And, on the weekend, they came in their hundreds, to watch a 22-year-old masked local, known only as Cheeseball Man, bravely devour said jar of cheeseballs.

And, for but a brief moment in time, everything was perfect.

At one point, our hero was almost beaten!

But pushing through the pain, Cheeseball Man did it!

That sweet, sweet son of a gun did it, finishing all the balls in roughly 30 minutes!

Cheeseball Man, who has remained anonymous, told The NY Post the feat nearly didn’t happen.

“There was a moment that I was definitely going to throw up, and then people said ‘keep it down’ really loudly, so I just kept it in,” he said.

“I would say that it was the most thrilling experience I’ve had in my life, but I’m a man of many stories”.