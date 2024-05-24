The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

High School Students Stun In Fairy-Tale Themed Prom Attire

High School Students Stun In Fairy-Tale Themed Prom Attire

Students at a school in Miami have taken their prom to the next level, with the internet comparing their fashion-forward looks to those at the Met Gala.

Booker T. Washington High School students dressed to the nines to attend their prom, themed: “Once Upon a Time: Does The Shoe Fit?”

Some followed the theme loosely, wearing formal dresses or tuxes, while others stunned in Met Gala-esque fairytale couture.

The event went viral online when Camila Castro, a student attending the prom, captured her friends rolling up to the event. They arrived in style, showing up in Mercedes Benz’, Rolls Royce’s, and even a horse-drawn carriage.

“My friends crushed prom,” Castro captioned the clip, which has received over 3.9 million views.

“This is the norm,” one teacher told the Miami Herald.

“But this class set the bar a little higher because everyone understood the assignment.”

Some of the fairytales those attending the prom chose to take inspiration from included Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Beauty and The Beast, Tinker Bell and Princess Jasmine and Aladdin, and the internet loved it.

“These kids KILLLLLLED this theme!!!! MET Gala who?? Anna Wintour needs to call them,” one TikTok wrote.

Second Victorian Poultry Farm Hit By Bird Flu
NEXT STORY

Second Victorian Poultry Farm Hit By Bird Flu

Advertisement

Related Articles

Second Victorian Poultry Farm Hit By Bird Flu

Second Victorian Poultry Farm Hit By Bird Flu

Almost half a million chickens were killed, farmers reeling, and the first-ever human case of bird flu has been recorded in Australia. So what is this disease and how dangerous is it for our country?
Private Health Insurance Premiums Skyrocket During Cost Of Living Crisis

Private Health Insurance Premiums Skyrocket During Cost Of Living Crisis

Another day, another cost of living challenge. This time is private health, with insurance premiums skyrocketing, forcing Australians to wonder if they can continue to put a price on good health.
Study Suggests Puppy Dog Eyes Did Not Just Evolve To Influence Humans

Study Suggests Puppy Dog Eyes Did Not Just Evolve To Influence Humans

A new study has possibly debunked that large, droopy ‘puppy-dog eyes’ did not just evolve in domesticated dogs to appeal to their loving humans after scientists discovered that a wild dog breed has the same characteristic.
Wheel Of Fortune Contestant Makes Embarrassing Blunder On Air

Wheel Of Fortune Contestant Makes Embarrassing Blunder On Air

“I’d like to buy a vowel, an O for “Oh no, what have I said?”
Drew Barrymore Show To Be Shown In Australia On Network 10

Drew Barrymore Show To Be Shown In Australia On Network 10

The Drew Barrymore Show's much-loved daytime talk show will be joining Network 10's daytime lineup from Monday June 3 at 11am.