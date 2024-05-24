High School Students Stun In Fairy-Tale Themed Prom Attire

Booker T. Washington High School students dressed to the nines to attend their prom, themed: “Once Upon a Time: Does The Shoe Fit?”

Some followed the theme loosely, wearing formal dresses or tuxes, while others stunned in Met Gala-esque fairytale couture.

The event went viral online when Camila Castro, a student attending the prom, captured her friends rolling up to the event. They arrived in style, showing up in Mercedes Benz’, Rolls Royce’s, and even a horse-drawn carriage.

“My friends crushed prom,” Castro captioned the clip, which has received over 3.9 million views.

“This is the norm,” one teacher told the Miami Herald.

“But this class set the bar a little higher because everyone understood the assignment.”

Some of the fairytales those attending the prom chose to take inspiration from included Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Beauty and The Beast, Tinker Bell and Princess Jasmine and Aladdin, and the internet loved it.

“These kids KILLLLLLED this theme!!!! MET Gala who?? Anna Wintour needs to call them,” one TikTok wrote.