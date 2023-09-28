Heinz Launches New Tomato Ketchup Pasta Sauce

Heinz UK already produces a line of pasta sauces and their infamous ketchup, though this is the first time the two have been combined.

Although it may sound like a shocking mix, ketchup makes up only 10% of the produce, with 84% being tomato puree and the remainder being ingredients such as herbs, spices and olive oil.

A poll conducted by Heinz found that over half of respondents found putting ketchup on pasta unacceptable, while 11% of people occasionally top their dish with it, and 8% of people do it regularly.

The pasta sauce is exclusive to Tesco Supermarkets in the UK and will only be available for four weeks, no word yet on whether it will be hitting Australian shelves.