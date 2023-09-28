The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Heinz Launches New Tomato Ketchup Pasta Sauce

Heinz Launches New Tomato Ketchup Pasta Sauce

An affront to pasta lovers everywhere, the limited edition jars combine “rich tomato sauce with the iconic taste of Heinz Tomato Ketchup”.

Heinz UK already produces a line of pasta sauces and their infamous ketchup, though this is the first time the two have been combined. 

Although it may sound like a shocking mix, ketchup makes up only 10% of the produce, with 84% being tomato puree and the remainder being ingredients such as herbs, spices and olive oil. 

A poll conducted by Heinz found that over half of respondents found putting ketchup on pasta unacceptable, while 11% of people occasionally top their dish with it, and 8% of people do it regularly.

The pasta sauce is exclusive to Tesco Supermarkets in the UK and will only be available for four weeks, no word yet on whether it will be hitting Australian shelves. 

Coles Express' To Disappear Across Australia As New Owner Takes Control
NEXT STORY

Coles Express' To Disappear Across Australia As New Owner Takes Control

Advertisement

Related Articles

Coles Express' To Disappear Across Australia As New Owner Takes Control

Coles Express' To Disappear Across Australia As New Owner Takes Control

Coles Express servos across Australia will be phased out across Australia as the chain’s new owner replaces them with a new brand.
New Report Shows Wealth Disparity In Australia Growing As The Rich Get Richer

New Report Shows Wealth Disparity In Australia Growing As The Rich Get Richer

We're meant to be the lucky country and defined by a fair go for all and looking out for your mates. But the reality is very different.
Jacinta Allan Wins Race To Become Victorian Premier

Jacinta Allan Wins Race To Become Victorian Premier

Victoria has its first woman as premier in 30 years, with Jacinta Allan chosen by Labor to replace Daniel Andrews.
Sheep Found Eating Medicinal Cannabis Crop In Greece

Sheep Found Eating Medicinal Cannabis Crop In Greece

A flock of sheep has been discovered grazing on a cannabis plantation near the town of Almyros in Greece.
American Expat Confused By "No Feet On Seat" Rule On Australian Public Transport

American Expat Confused By "No Feet On Seat" Rule On Australian Public Transport

One American expat has stirred up debate amongst train passengers by questioning the reasoning behind "feet-on-seat" fines.