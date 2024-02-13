Government Promising Change After Damning Outcomes In Latest Closing The Gap Report

But 16 years on from the Stolen Generations apology, only 4 out of 19 socio-economic outcomes for Indigenous Australians have improved.

Only four are on track to meet their targets.

In response, the government will establish a National Commissioner for Indigenous Youth.

It will also create a $700 million remote work scheme to create 3,000 jobs over three years.

Catherine Liddle is a proud Arrernte and Luritja woman and is the CEO of SNAICC, the National Voice for Our Children, and she told The Project that closing the gap all starts with children.

“Today's announcement about standing up a National Aboriginal And Torres Strait Islander children and families commissioner is a massive step forward,” Catherine said, adding it was “an absolute gamechanger”.

“When you look at those targets that are off track, all of them directly relate to how children are nurtured in their early years,” she said.