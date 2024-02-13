The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Government Promising Change After Damning Outcomes In Latest Closing The Gap Report

Government Promising Change After Damning Outcomes In Latest Closing The Gap Report

The latest Closing the Gap report was tabled in Parliament on Tuesday.

But 16 years on from the Stolen Generations apology, only 4 out of 19 socio-economic outcomes for Indigenous Australians have improved.

Only four are on track to meet their targets.

In response, the government will establish a National Commissioner for Indigenous Youth.

It will also create a $700 million remote work scheme to create 3,000 jobs over three years.

Catherine Liddle is a proud Arrernte and Luritja woman and is the CEO of SNAICC,  the National Voice for Our Children, and she told The Project that closing the gap all starts with children.

“Today's announcement about standing up a National Aboriginal And Torres Strait Islander children and families commissioner is a massive step forward,” Catherine said, adding it was “an absolute gamechanger”.

“When you look at those targets that are off track, all of them directly relate to how children are nurtured in their early years,” she said.  

Greens Demand Wind Backs On Property Tax Breaks To Support Government’s ‘Help To Buy’ Scheme
NEXT STORY

Greens Demand Wind Backs On Property Tax Breaks To Support Government’s ‘Help To Buy’ Scheme

Advertisement

Related Articles

Greens Demand Wind Backs On Property Tax Breaks To Support Government’s ‘Help To Buy’ Scheme

Greens Demand Wind Backs On Property Tax Breaks To Support Government’s ‘Help To Buy’ Scheme

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Treasurer Jim Chalmers are keen to debate their ‘Help To Buy’ scheme in parliament this week.
Most Aussies Will Not Be Celebrating Valentine's Day This Year

Most Aussies Will Not Be Celebrating Valentine's Day This Year

New research shows that just 23 per cent of Australians plan to celebrate Valentine's Day this year, with the cost of living crisis casting a shadow over February 14 festivities.
Kylie Minogue To Be Presented With Global Icon Award At The BRITs

Kylie Minogue To Be Presented With Global Icon Award At The BRITs

Legendary pop superstar Kylie Minogue is set to perform and be presented with the BRIT Awards highest accolade, the Global Icon Award, at next month's ceremony in London.
Qantas Passenger Vents Frustrations Over 'Soggy' Breakfast And Dirty Window Shade

Qantas Passenger Vents Frustrations Over 'Soggy' Breakfast And Dirty Window Shade

A frustrated passenger has shared images of their soggy breakfast and poor seating conditions on two separate Qantas flights.
New Wizard Of Oz Precinct Set To Open At Warner Bros. Movie World

New Wizard Of Oz Precinct Set To Open At Warner Bros. Movie World

Warner. Brothers Movie World is set to open a world-first Wizard of Oz precinct, with visitors set to enjoy an immersive experience of rides, sculptures and projections as they follow The Yellow Brick Road.