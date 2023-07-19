Gogglebox Australia Returning With Fan-Favourite Families In A New Season

The Delpechitra Family is gracing our screens again, along with married couple Lee and Keith, besties Anastasia and Faye and the Daltons.

Great mates Adam and Symon will be featured, as well as brother-sister duo Tim and Leanne, best friends Milo and Nic.

Beloved mother-daughter duo Kerry and Izzy will also return to share their reactions and commentary. Kevin, Bob, Jared and Mia will also be joining in on the couch critique fun.

Matty, his three-year-old son Malik and Uncle Jad will be joining in on the Gogglebox fun. But as Sarah Marie and Matty have welcomed their precious new bub, Sarah Marie will be sitting out this season.

Matty and Sarah Marie announced the birth of Lyon Sainte Fahd, who was welcomed into the world on May 9, 2023.

“My baby boy, you have completed us. We waited for you; we dreamt of you. Malik, your big brother, has been calling your name.”

“We will love you unconditionally. We will love you until the end of time. Thank you for blessing us.”

Gogglebox Australia premiers on August 16 on Foxtel and will be available to stream on BINGE.

The show is nominated for Most Popular Entertainment Program for the TV Week Logie Awards, which will air on July 20.