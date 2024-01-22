The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Girlfriend Magazine Is Returning For One Special Taylor Swift Themed Issue

Girlfriend Magazine Is Returning For One Special Taylor Swift Themed Issue

Calling all millennial women and Swifties, Girlfriend Magazine has just sent TikToker’s into a frenzy after announcing that they’ve dropped a special Taylor Swift themed issue of Girlfriend.

Girlfriend’s iconic TikTok caption announcing the news read ‘Honey, I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time’, which filled the hole in my heart that has been empty since Girlfriend ceased publication.

Responses were enthusiastic, to say the least. ‘Not me… a 45yr old woman - rushing to buy Girlfriend magazine again!!!’ ‘I AM SPRINTINGGGG where can I buy this !!!’ ‘Omg yes time to buy girlfriend magazine again’ ‘12 year old me is DYING!!!!’ If you’re dying to know what to expect from the ultimate Swiftie fan edition of Girlfriend, fear not, as we were at our local Woolworths faster than you can say ‘Are You Ready For It?’ The Special Swiftie Collector’s Edition of Girlfriend includes a must-have guide to her Australian Eras Tour, the ultimate Swiftie quiz and 13 fabulous pull out posters. Imma let y’all finish, but Girlfriend has just released the greatest fan bible of all time, so head down to your local Woolworths and revel in the sweet nostalgia of flipping through a Girlfriend magazine and learning about the IT girl of the decade. 

New Study Finds An Extra Hour Of Sleep May Be Responsible For Several Health Benefits
NEXT STORY

New Study Finds An Extra Hour Of Sleep May Be Responsible For Several Health Benefits

Advertisement

Related Articles

New Study Finds An Extra Hour Of Sleep May Be Responsible For Several Health Benefits

New Study Finds An Extra Hour Of Sleep May Be Responsible For Several Health Benefits

A recent study has found that an hour of extra sleep in the morning could have multiple health benefits, including improving hydration and lower blood pressure.
Diner Confused After Being Served A Waiver Alongside Medium Rare Cheeseburger

Diner Confused After Being Served A Waiver Alongside Medium Rare Cheeseburger

One restaurant-goer was flabbergasted to receive a waiver after ordering their burger to be cooked medium while dining at the Hilton Hotel restaurant in Toronto.
Flight Attendant Reveals That Gifting A Toblerone Is Likely To Get You An Upgrade

Flight Attendant Reveals That Gifting A Toblerone Is Likely To Get You An Upgrade

According to one flight attendant, boarding your flight with a Toblerone from duty-free is a surefire way to land yourself a free upgrade to first class.
Carrie Bradshaw’s Famous Sex & The City Tutu Sells For $52,000

Carrie Bradshaw’s Famous Sex & The City Tutu Sells For $52,000

The famous tutu worn by Sarah Jessica Parker’s Sex and the City character, Carrie Bradshaw, has sold at auction for $52,000 (AUD $78,800) after it was predicted to sell for $12,000 (AUD $18,000).
Death Toll In Gaza Passes 25,000 According To Palestinian Health Officials

Death Toll In Gaza Passes 25,000 According To Palestinian Health Officials

Palestinian health officials say the death toll in Gaza from Israeli strikes since October has passed 25,000.