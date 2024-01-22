Girlfriend Magazine Is Returning For One Special Taylor Swift Themed Issue

Girlfriend’s iconic TikTok caption announcing the news read ‘Honey, I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time’, which filled the hole in my heart that has been empty since Girlfriend ceased publication.

Responses were enthusiastic, to say the least. ‘Not me… a 45yr old woman - rushing to buy Girlfriend magazine again!!!’ ‘I AM SPRINTINGGGG where can I buy this !!!’ ‘Omg yes time to buy girlfriend magazine again’ ‘12 year old me is DYING!!!!’ If you’re dying to know what to expect from the ultimate Swiftie fan edition of Girlfriend, fear not, as we were at our local Woolworths faster than you can say ‘Are You Ready For It?’ The Special Swiftie Collector’s Edition of Girlfriend includes a must-have guide to her Australian Eras Tour, the ultimate Swiftie quiz and 13 fabulous pull out posters. Imma let y’all finish, but Girlfriend has just released the greatest fan bible of all time, so head down to your local Woolworths and revel in the sweet nostalgia of flipping through a Girlfriend magazine and learning about the IT girl of the decade.