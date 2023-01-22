The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Get Paid $1,000 To Eat Cheese Before You Go To Bed, All For Science Reasons

Get Paid $1,000 To Eat Cheese Before You Go To Bed, All For Science Reasons

Dream job for cheese lovers, get paid $1000 to eat cheese before bed.

The website Sleep Junkie is conducting a three-month experiment where they will pay people to eat cheese before they go to bed, to test the theory that eating cheese before going to sleep will give you nightmares.

The company says they are looking to hire five people for the job cheesily described as "dairy dreamers" who will be required to eat a variety of cheeses before bed, then log their sleep and provide written feedback on sleep quality, energy levels, and any nightmares they experience.

As someone who has woken up several times with a cheeseboard in my bed and crushed crackers throughout the sheets, the morning after I have never woken spritely, but maybe the wine had something to do with it.

Personally, I have never experienced nightmare dreams after eating too much cheese before bed, the nightmare happened while I was awake in bed bloated with excessive gas lying next to my new boyfriend.

Experts have disagreed on the validity of the notion that cheese can lead to bad dreams. Back in 2005, a survey by the now-defunct British Cheese Board determined that eating bleu cheese caused "vivid" dreams.

According to the BBC a 2015 study found that only 17% of people said their dreams seemed to be influenced by what they ate, but Tore Nielson, professor of psychiatry at the University of Montreal and director of its dream and nightmare laboratory, said dairy products were the foods most frequently reported as causing disturbing dreams.

Sleep Junkie says that’s what they want to find out. Participants will be paid $1,000 each and also be reimbursed for the cost of the cheese, but before you make up the cheeseboard and crackers; Sleep Junkie will send you the list of cheeses to try.

They’ll cover a wide range, from bleu to hard, soft-ripened, and processed, plus vegan and The website Sleep Junkie is conducting a three-month experiment where they will pay people to eat cheese before they go to bed, to test the theory that eating cheese before going to sleep will give you nightmares.

The company says they are looking to hire five people for the job cheesily described as "dairy dreamers" who will be required to eat a variety of cheeses before bed, then log their sleep and provide written feedback on sleep quality, energy levels, and any nightmares they experience.

As someone who has woken up several times with a cheeseboard in my bed and crushed crackers throughout the sheets, the morning after I have never woken spritely, but maybe the wine had something to do with it.

Personally, I have never experienced nightmare dreams after eating too much cheese before bed, the nightmare happened while I was awake in bed bloated with excessive gas lying next to my new boyfriend.

Experts have disagreed on the validity of the notion that cheese can lead to bad dreams. Back in 2005, a survey by the now-defunct British Cheese Board determined that eating bleu cheese caused "vivid" dreams.

According to the BBC a 2015 study found that only 17% of people said their dreams seemed to be influenced by what they ate, but Tore Nielson, professor of psychiatry at the University of Montreal and director of its dream and nightmare laboratory, said dairy products were the foods most frequently reported as causing disturbing dreams.

Sleep Junkie says that’s what they want to find out. Participants will be paid $1,000 each and also be reimbursed for the cost of the cheese, but before you make up the cheeseboard and crackers; Sleep Junkie will send you the list of cheeses to try. They’ll cover a wide range, from bleu to hard, soft-ripened, and processed, plus vegan and lactose-free cheese.

The company says you must be at least 21 years old to participate, own a smartwatch or fitness tracker that tracks sleep, have a consistent sleep schedule, and be free of sleep issues and dairy intolerances.

Top Baby Names In Australia For 2022 Revealed
NEXT STORY

Top Baby Names In Australia For 2022 Revealed

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Top Baby Names In Australia For 2022 Revealed

    Top Baby Names In Australia For 2022 Revealed

    A lot has happened in the past few years, but none of it has changed the way we name our babies.
    Presleys Prepare To Farewell Lisa Marie With Memorial Service

    Presleys Prepare To Farewell Lisa Marie With Memorial Service

    Lisa Marie Presley's life will be celebrated this weekend at her father Elvis Presley's Graceland mansion, less than two weeks after she died at 54.
    Jeremy Renner Says He Broke 30 Bones In Snow Plough Accident

    Jeremy Renner Says He Broke 30 Bones In Snow Plough Accident

    Jeremy Renner has revealed he broke more than 30 bones during his snowplough accident, saying they will "grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens".
    Owners Fear Long Quarantine Waits For Pets As New Rules Are Considered

    Owners Fear Long Quarantine Waits For Pets As New Rules Are Considered

    Tougher quarantine rules designed to protect against the risk of a rabies outbreak could lead to a blowout in wait times for people looking to bring pets into the country.
    King Charles III Coronation Details Announced

    King Charles III Coronation Details Announced

    The crowning of King Charles III in May will be celebrated with traditional processions, a concert at Windsor Castle, street parties, light shows and community volunteering, Buckingham Palace has announced.