Get Paid $1,000 To Eat Cheese Before You Go To Bed, All For Science Reasons

The website Sleep Junkie is conducting a three-month experiment where they will pay people to eat cheese before they go to bed, to test the theory that eating cheese before going to sleep will give you nightmares.

The company says they are looking to hire five people for the job cheesily described as "dairy dreamers" who will be required to eat a variety of cheeses before bed, then log their sleep and provide written feedback on sleep quality, energy levels, and any nightmares they experience.

As someone who has woken up several times with a cheeseboard in my bed and crushed crackers throughout the sheets, the morning after I have never woken spritely, but maybe the wine had something to do with it.

Personally, I have never experienced nightmare dreams after eating too much cheese before bed, the nightmare happened while I was awake in bed bloated with excessive gas lying next to my new boyfriend.

Experts have disagreed on the validity of the notion that cheese can lead to bad dreams. Back in 2005, a survey by the now-defunct British Cheese Board determined that eating bleu cheese caused "vivid" dreams.

According to the BBC a 2015 study found that only 17% of people said their dreams seemed to be influenced by what they ate, but Tore Nielson, professor of psychiatry at the University of Montreal and director of its dream and nightmare laboratory, said dairy products were the foods most frequently reported as causing disturbing dreams.

Sleep Junkie says that’s what they want to find out. Participants will be paid $1,000 each and also be reimbursed for the cost of the cheese, but before you make up the cheeseboard and crackers; Sleep Junkie will send you the list of cheeses to try.

They'll cover a wide range, from bleu to hard, soft-ripened, and processed, plus vegan and lactose-free cheese.

The company says you must be at least 21 years old to participate, own a smartwatch or fitness tracker that tracks sleep, have a consistent sleep schedule, and be free of sleep issues and dairy intolerances.