Frustrated Women Slam Tradies For Unfair ‘Girl Tax’

One woman recounted her experience on Facebook, expressing shock at a nearly $1,000 quote for fixing her car's air conditioning.

After telling her that the quote was ridiculous, a male colleague made some calls and returned with a new quote of just $300. “I felt like the first guy looked at me and was like ‘oh here’s a good one I can get money out of’. Please tell me I’m not the only one to receive ‘girl tax.’”

This post sparked a massive wave of responses from other women sharing similar experiences.

“I am almost 40 and I still get my dad to ring around and deal with this stuff. It is the same with house repairs. I always get a male to deal with it even though I’m the handy one in my relationship,” one woman replied.

Female mechanics joined the discussion, acknowledging the 'girl tax' as a widespread practice within the industry.

One expressed her frustration, writing; "This kind of rip-off behavior towards women sh**s me to tears!"

Another lamented that the unfair practice tarnishes the industry's reputation, which ultimately affects smaller, honest businesses.

A study by American insurance service Jerry revealed a significant gender gap in car ownership costs, with women typically paying more than men for various services, including repairs.

Marianna Agostino, a financial mentor and founder of Conscious Wealth Creation, believes this issue stems from a lack of confidence in women's financial status and expertise.

She emphasised the importance of women asserting themselves and seeking multiple quotes to ensure fair pricing, stating: “I think it’s just important to recognise that (‘girl tax’) is not just financial. I think that women, for lots of reasons, just seem to get taken advantage of in certain circumstances. And I think it all comes down to knowledge and confidence.”