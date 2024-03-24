The Project

Frustrated Women Slam Tradies For Unfair ‘Girl Tax’

Hundreds of women, fed up with being overcharged by mechanics and tradespeople, have vented their frustrations online, speaking out about what they have dubbed a 'girl tax'.

One woman recounted her experience on Facebook, expressing shock at a nearly $1,000 quote for fixing her car's air conditioning. 

After telling her that the quote was ridiculous, a male colleague made some calls and returned with a new quote of just $300. “I felt like the first guy looked at me and was like ‘oh here’s a good one I can get money out of’. Please tell me I’m not the only one to receive ‘girl tax.’”

This post sparked a massive wave of responses from other women sharing similar experiences. 

“I am almost 40 and I still get my dad to ring around and deal with this stuff. It is the same with house repairs. I always get a male to deal with it even though I’m the handy one in my relationship,” one woman replied.

Female mechanics joined the discussion, acknowledging the 'girl tax' as a widespread practice within the industry. 

One expressed her frustration, writing; "This kind of rip-off behavior towards women sh**s me to tears!" 

Another lamented that the unfair practice tarnishes the industry's reputation, which ultimately affects smaller, honest businesses.

 A study by American insurance service Jerry revealed a significant gender gap in car ownership costs, with women typically paying more than men for various services, including repairs. 

Marianna Agostino, a financial mentor and founder of Conscious Wealth Creation, believes this issue stems from a lack of confidence in women's financial status and expertise. 

She emphasised the importance of women asserting themselves and seeking multiple quotes to ensure fair pricing, stating: “I think it’s just important to recognise that (‘girl tax’) is not just financial. I think that women, for lots of reasons, just seem to get taken advantage of in certain circumstances. And I think it all comes down to knowledge and confidence.”

