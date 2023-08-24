The Project

Former School Principal Malka Leifer Sentenced To 15 Years In Jail Over Child Abuse

Former school principal Malka Leifer has been jailed for 15 years after a jury convicted her of 18 charges, including rape and sexual assault.

Dassi Erlich, Elly Sapper and Nicole Meyer have been waiting for this day since they first spoke out about abuse from their former school principal at an Ultra-Orthodox Jewish school in 2008.

It’s been a 15-year legal battle for three Melbourne sisters who have campaigned to bring Leifer to justice.

A jury ultimately found 56-year-old Leifer guilty of 18 counts of abuse against two sisters.

County Court Judge Mark Gamble handed down his sentence on Thursday, stating Leifer’s acts as ‘predatory’ and ‘insidious’.

Leifer was principal and head of religious studies at the Adass Israel School in Melbourne when she abused Dassi Erlich and Elly Sapper between 2004 and 2007.

“We wondered if this day would ever come, and at times it didn’t feel like it would, so it’s quite unbelievable that we’ve got here,” said Erlich.

“While no amount of years will ever be sufficient, we are so relieved that Malka Leifer is now in prison for 15 years and cannot prey on anyone else,” Sapper also added.

If you find yourself in need of help, support is available 24/7 through 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732).

