Former Home and Away star Arrested Following Three-Day Police Search

Former Home and Away star Orpheus Pledger has been arrested after failing to appear in Melbourne Magistrates' Court for an assault matter.

The 30-year-old actor was due to appear in court after being charged with four assault offences.

Victoria Police appealed to the public for assistance and issued an arrest warrant after he failed to present on Wednesday. 

Pledger was granted bail on Monday to undergo a court-ordered medical assessment at Royal Melbourne Hospital on the condition he returns to court the following day. 

A police spokeswoman confirmed the actor was arrested on Thurday evening.

Pledger starred as Mason Morgan on Home and Away from 2016 to 2019, and most recently appeared on the reality show SAS Australia in 2022.

The actor begun his career as an eight-year-old appearing on The Secret Life Of Us, with appearances on McLeod's Daughters, Blue Heelers, House Husbands and Neighbours.

Pledger will return to the Melbourne Magistrates' Court in May.

