The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Feud Breaks Out Between Two Northern Sydney Acai Bowl Vendors Over Alleged Menu Copying

Feud Breaks Out Between Two Northern Sydney Acai Bowl Vendors Over Alleged Menu Copying

It’s the biggest rivalry to hit Sydney’s Northern beaches in days, maybe even weeks, with Blessed Bowls claiming that Mr Gelato has copied their acai menu.

If you’re big in the acai scene and know how to pronounce it, and you frequent Blessed Bowls on Lawrence Street in Freshwater, you may have seen the sign in the window recently. It accuses rival vendor Mr Gelato of replicating their entire menu. 

 “Dear Blessed Bowls customers, we have been very disappointed to see a local business take our whole menu, all items, names and pricing and identically copy what we have spent three years carefully crafting,” the sign read.

 “The business has directly copied and pasted our entire menu with no alterations. This is very sad to see in such a great community. There is no harm in serving acai bowls; however, taking what a company has uniquely crafted is very disappointing to see. We have no association with Mr Gelato, and we ask that our loyal customers continue to support us.”

 And while Mr Gelato’s menu does appear to have many items with ingredients listed identically to that of Blessed Bowls, including the Peanut Butnana Acai which appears to be a renamed version of Blessed Bowls’ Chunky Monkey Acai, Mr Gelato insists the allegation simply isn’t true. 

 “We’re not really happy with what they did to us … it’s not fair,” the owner told news.com.au.

 “They are accusing us of doing something wrong but it’s not. Do I have to sue everyone doing hazelnut gelato, pistachio gelato? Acai is not their brand, acai is for everyone. We buy the acai from Brazil, just like everyone. They are against us because I think they’re worried about us.”

 The owner, who asked not to be named, said, “She’s doing marketing – you’re here now. She does marketing for me. I can be famous.” He also revealed that he’s seeking legal advice against the owner of Blessed Bowls for the unfair accusations. 

 “We’re already with lawyers, because it’s unfair,” he said. “I’ve been here for six years. My business is very strong.”

 It certainly has the Internet, and customers, talking about these Freshwater acai wars. With some locals even admitting that Mr Gelato’s apparent copying of Blessed Bowls’ menu makes them not want to go there. 

US Burger Chain Five Guys Faces Backlash Over 'Out Of Control' Prices
NEXT STORY

US Burger Chain Five Guys Faces Backlash Over 'Out Of Control' Prices

Advertisement

Related Articles

US Burger Chain Five Guys Faces Backlash Over 'Out Of Control' Prices

US Burger Chain Five Guys Faces Backlash Over 'Out Of Control' Prices

Popular American burger chain Five Guys has come under fire on social media after a customer posted their bill, which came to nearly $40 AUD for a burger, small fries and drink.
Stampede Of Kangaroos Interrupts A Golfer's Game

Stampede Of Kangaroos Interrupts A Golfer's Game

On the tranquil fairways of Heritage Golf & Country Club near Melbourne, players enjoyed a few rounds of golf. The sun was shining, the birds were chirping, and out of nowhere, the kangaroos were hopping.
JK Rowling Reported To Police After Misgendering Trans Broadcaster

JK Rowling Reported To Police After Misgendering Trans Broadcaster

UK broadcaster India Willoughby claims to have reported JK Rowling to police for repeatedly misgendering her online.
Groom Stuns The Internet By Wearing Crocs At His Wedding

Groom Stuns The Internet By Wearing Crocs At His Wedding

A groom has left the internet stunned after showing up to his wedding ceremony wearing a peculiar choice of footwear.
Australia Offers Malaysia Support In Renewed Search For MH370

Australia Offers Malaysia Support In Renewed Search For MH370

Australia has said it is ready to assist the Malaysian Government in the renewed search for the missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 on the 10-year anniversary of the aircraft's disappearance.