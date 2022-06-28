The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Experts Reveal The Myths And Facts About Snoring & How You Can Try To Stop It

Experts Reveal The Myths And Facts About Snoring & How You Can Try To Stop It

If you want a good night’s sleep and stop disturbing yourself or your partner, here are some tips to help you stop snoring.

Snoring can be inconvenient, and there is so much misinformation on the internet about how to stop snoring, like the tape your mouth shut TikTok trend, which can ultimately make your snoring worse.  

  

Whether you’re the one snoring or on the other end of the loudness, snoring is a cause of insufficient sleep and can impact your health and mood the next day.  

  

There are many influencers on the internet who believe they have the answers to stop snoring and getting better sleep but are they true?  

   

Let’s begin with some facts.  

  

A new study conducted by the University of Bergen in Norway found that sleep apnoea, where snoring is a major symptom, is more common in post-menopausal women because they have lower levels of the hormones oestrogen and progesterone.  

  

The study found that after Hormone Replacement Therapy, snoring and other sleep apnoea symptoms had diminished when the hormones were replenished to pre-menopausal levels.   

  

A study conducted in 2013, published in the journal CHEST, found that a simple set of tongue exercises can dramatically reduce snoring in patients.  

  

“This study demonstrates a promising, non-invasive treatment for large populations suffering from snoring, the snorers and their bed partners, that are largely omitted from research and treatment,” Barbara Phillips, the Medical Director of the Sleep Laboratory at the University of Kentucky College of Medicine, said about the findings.  

  

“Frankly, this will change the advice that I give to my patients who snore,” she added. 

  

Now for a really weird treatment… apparently singing can help with your snoring.  

  

In a study conducted by the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital, singing was found to reduce the risk of snoring. 

  

This is great news for singers but not so much for those who don’t consider themselves musically inclined.   

  

Now for the myths of snoring.  

  

Taking a nightcap or sleeping pills before bed won’t help with your snoring and is likely to have the opposite effect, making it worse.  

  

Drinking alcohol can cause dehydration and reduce the resting tone of the muscles at the back of the throat, likely worsening your snoring.   

Disney’s Mickey Mouse Could Lose Exclusivity Rights Within Two Years As Copyright Expires
NEXT STORY

Disney’s Mickey Mouse Could Lose Exclusivity Rights Within Two Years As Copyright Expires

Advertisement

Related Articles

Disney’s Mickey Mouse Could Lose Exclusivity Rights Within Two Years As Copyright Expires

Disney’s Mickey Mouse Could Lose Exclusivity Rights Within Two Years As Copyright Expires

Iconic Disney character, Mickey Mouse could become part of the public domain as the character reaches the 95-year mark, the point where U.S. copyright laws that state intellectual property on artistic work expire.
Copenhagen Mass Shooting Leaves 3 Dead, Harry Styles 'Devastated' As Concert Is Cancelled

Copenhagen Mass Shooting Leaves 3 Dead, Harry Styles 'Devastated' As Concert Is Cancelled

Police in Denmark say three people were killed and three are in a critical condition, while a 22-year-old Danish man has been arrested after being detained near the site.
Rain-Ravaged Sydney Communities Should Brace For Worst Flooding In 18 Months, Government Says

Rain-Ravaged Sydney Communities Should Brace For Worst Flooding In 18 Months, Government Says

Rain-ravaged communities in Greater Sydney should brace for what could be the worst flooding in the past 18 months, the federal emergency management minister says. 
Anthony Albanese Meets President Zelensky In Ukraine, Pledging $100M In Aid

Anthony Albanese Meets President Zelensky In Ukraine, Pledging $100M In Aid

Anthony Albanese made a surprise, historic visit to Kyiv, Ukraine, meeting president Zelensky for the first time in person.
Friends' Co-Creator To Donate $4 Million After Becoming 'Embarrassed' About The Show's Lack Of Diversity

Friends' Co-Creator To Donate $4 Million After Becoming 'Embarrassed' About The Show's Lack Of Diversity

One of the co-creator of ‘Friends’ has donated $4 million after admitting she is “embarrassed” by the show’s whiteness.