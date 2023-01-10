Expert Warns Against Viral Egg White Facial TikTok Hack

TikToker, Armen Adamjan, posted a video explaining how to make blackhead removal strips using tissue paper and egg whites.

Whisking up egg whites, he uses a brush to apply the mixture on top of a paper strip on his nose and leaves it on for 10 to 15 minutes to harden up.

The video shows him slowly peeling off the homemade pore strip and showing it to the camera, revealing the blackheads he removed.

The video now has over 5 million likes.

Skincare expert and founder of Bedew Skin, Rachael Robertson, has warned against the hack, claiming that the mixture is unlikely to be effective and may be dangerous.

Robertson spoke to The Mirror, "Egg white does contain the enzyme lysozyme, which could break down bacteria on the skin; however, the whites of the egg are made mostly of water, so the benefits are very limited in comparison to a product designed for the purpose. Due to the protein content, it could make your skin feel a bit tighter, but this would only be temporary."

"Not to mention that while the risk of salmonella is low - it's not impossible."

"The technique itself might work for surface-level dirt and oil in sebaceous filaments, which people often confuse for blackheads, but for actual blackheads, it just isn't going to cut it, they need proper extraction. I'm confident the video isn't real and is not showing the actual result of what he pulled from his nose."

Robertson explained that blackheads are often confused for sebaceous filaments, which are a "natural part of the skin's structure". People with oilier skin types are often more susceptible to more visible pores as they fill with dead skin cells, dirt and oil.

"A blackhead is different; it's a clogged pore and will appear darker," Robertson explained. "You may be able to feel it slightly raised from the skin too.

Robertson advises against squeezing blackheads or sebaceous filaments as they can "damage the skin and cause the pore to become infected" which could then, in turn, can cause a pustule and lead to scarring.

Robertson recommends a good cleansing routine, using an oil cleanser first and then following up with a non-comedogenic. After cleansing, use a hydrator and a moisturiser. SPF protection should also be added to your daytime routine for fresh-looking skin.