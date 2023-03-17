Expert Reveals The Sleep Hack That You Shouldn't Undertake For A Good Night's Sleep

What a perfect day to finally find out how to do it right… a sleep expert has revealed the truth behind some common snooze myths.

Clinical sleep physiologist at ResMed, Tim Stephenson, told news.com that "there are several misconceptions" that could be getting in the way of a good night's sleep.

Firstly, he says that most adults need between seven and nine hours of sleep per night to function at their best. Despite that, many people think you can get by with just a few hours.

I guess you can, but only with dangerous levels of caffeine intake.

Another myth is that you can catch up on lost sleep on the weekends; Stephenson says it won't make up for chronic sleep deprivation during the week.

For the snorers among us, if you think its harmless, think again, it may be a sign of Sleep Apnea.

The other major danger is being injured by your partner when they push you out of bed during a snorefest.

Is your favourite pastime napping? Me too, high five! Here's some good news - napping can be a good way to catch up on lost sleep and boost your energy levels. However, you should keep them between 20 and 30 minutes) to avoid disrupting your night-time sleep.

And finally, he addresses the myth that a nightcap can actually help you sleep better. Stephenson says while it may help you fall asleep faster, it can disrupt the quality of your slumber.

So, you should avoid alcohol late at night… stick to breakfast time.