Every Glass Of Tap Water You Drink Has Been Drank 10 Times Before

Earth’s water has been around for nearly five billion years, with the water flowing through your area being recycled through water cycling facilities repeatedly.

Once you excrete water from your body, it embarks on a journey to the sewage plant, where it is purified for direct use. Or, it takes a different path to a natural water body that flows out to sea and eventually will return back to your home.

While humans have been separating waste and water for thousands of years, it was not until the beginning of the 21st century did people perfect the technique that allows for safe drinking water.

In the 19th century, wastewater reuse took place unintentionally in various countries through the operation of sewage farms originally engineered for sanitation purposes.

Today the world uses more sophisticated ways of transforming wastewater into drinking water, which is a never-ending recirculation process.

Meaning the water dinosaurs drank and urinated is still circulating today. Yum.