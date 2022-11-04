The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Every Glass Of Tap Water You Drink Has Been Drank 10 Times Before

Every Glass Of Tap Water You Drink Has Been Drank 10 Times Before

The water on Earth is the same water that has been here for almost five billion years, which means the water you’re drinking, has been drunk around ten times before and even contains dinosaur urine.

Earth’s water has been around for nearly five billion years, with the water flowing through your area being recycled through water cycling facilities repeatedly.

Once you excrete water from your body, it embarks on a journey to the sewage plant, where it is purified for direct use. Or, it takes a different path to a natural water body that flows out to sea and eventually will return back to your home.

While humans have been separating waste and water for thousands of years, it was not until the beginning of the 21st century did people perfect the technique that allows for safe drinking water.

In the 19th century, wastewater reuse took place unintentionally in various countries through the operation of sewage farms originally engineered for sanitation purposes.

Today the world uses more sophisticated ways of transforming wastewater into drinking water, which is a never-ending recirculation process.

Meaning the water dinosaurs drank and urinated is still circulating today. Yum.

Nutritionist Reveals Why Drinking Coffee On An Empty Stomach Is Bad For Your Health
NEXT STORY

Nutritionist Reveals Why Drinking Coffee On An Empty Stomach Is Bad For Your Health

Advertisement

Related Articles

Nutritionist Reveals Why Drinking Coffee On An Empty Stomach Is Bad For Your Health

Nutritionist Reveals Why Drinking Coffee On An Empty Stomach Is Bad For Your Health

Drinking coffee first in the morning may harm your body, as one nutritionist claims it can send you into a high-stress mode.
Extreme Weather Events More Common On Every Continent, According To New Report

Extreme Weather Events More Common On Every Continent, According To New Report

Extreme weather events have ravaged every continent on Earth since world leaders last gathered to address the existential threat of climate change.
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Shot In The Shin In 'Clear Assassination Attempt'

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Shot In The Shin In 'Clear Assassination Attempt'

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has been shot in the shin when his anti-government protest convoy came under attack in the east of the country in what his aides say was a clear assassination attempt.
Celebrations Could Drop Bounty From The Box But The Public Aren’t Happy

Celebrations Could Drop Bounty From The Box But The Public Aren’t Happy

Bounty lovers might be sad to hear they may be ditched from Celebrations chocolate boxes, as Mars claims more than 40% of consumers ‘hate’ them.
New Standards To Help Parents Of Stillborn Babies To Be Introduced Today

New Standards To Help Parents Of Stillborn Babies To Be Introduced Today

Six babies are stillborn in Australia every day, leaving more than 2000 families bereaved each year.