Euphoria Star, Angus Cloud, Dies Aged 25

Angus Cloud, the US actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill in the HBO series Euphoria, has died aged 25.

Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said he died on Monday at his family home in Oakland, California.

No cause of death was given.

In a statement, Cloud's family said goodbye to "an artist, a friend, a brother and a son".

"Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss," the family said.

"The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

"We hope the world remembers him for his humour, laughter and love for everyone," his family added.

Cloud had not acted before he was cast in Euphoria. He was walking down the street in New York when casting director Jennifer Venditti noticed him.

Series creator Sam Levinson made him the co-star of the series alongside Zendaya for its first two seasons.

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636

With AAP.

