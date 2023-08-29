Eminem Issues Us Presidential Candidate With Cease And Desist For Performing ‘Lose Yourself’ On Campaign Trail

He had his team at BMI send the Republican candidate a notice to stop using the rapper’s music immediately.

“BMI will consider any performance of the Eminem Works by the Vivek 2024 campaign from this date forward to be a material breach of the Agreement for which BMI reserves all rights and remedies with respect thereto,” the letter states.

A fan of rap and the culture, Ramaswamy told The New York Times of his Harvard days where he wore a Kangol cap and assumed the alter ego ‘Da Vek’.

It’s weird, isn’t it? You want a video of it, and you don’t.

Speaking on how he identifies with Eminem, he told The Times, “I did not grow up in the circumstances he did. But the idea of being an underdog, people having low expectations of you, that part speaks to me.”

Well, that’s all well and good. It can speak to you in private, but you cannot speak the lyrics on the campaign trail; you’ve been warned.

I hope Eminem never hears about the time I sang ‘Without Me’ in the shower. He’d have me thrown in jail.