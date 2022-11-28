Elon Musk Claims The Simpsons Predicted His Ownership Of Twitter

The Simpsons have a long-standing reputation of predicting the future.

Recently the show made headlines after Trump declared he would run for president again in 2024, a move the show predicted back in 2015.

Now, Musk has attempted to show how he has been embroiled in a Simpsons prediction.

Musk tweeted: https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1596427779587080195

Referencing the episode ‘The Musk Who Fell to Earth’.

The episode shows Lisa Simpson tending to a birdhouse of baby birds. Above the house is a sign reading “Home Tweet Home.”

Suddenly, an eagle snaps them up and kills the birds before being incinerated in an aircraft fire on Elon Musk’s rocket ship.

“Brace yourselves, family. We are about to meet a being with intelligence far beyond ours,” Homer Simpson says before ushering Bart to grab his baseball bat.

Musk takes off his space helmet and identifies himself: “Hello, I’m Elon Musk.”

Homer hurls the bat at his head. Lisa yells, “Dad, no! Elon Musk is possibly the greatest living inventor.”

The birdhouse can then be seen with new technology that has attracted birds back to it for Lisa.

“I guess humanity wants its change once birdhouse at a time,” Lisa says as Musk re-boards his ship.

However, Elon’s Tweet was not met with many people who saw the clip as a prediction.

Some users said that instead of focusing on watching The Simpsons, Musk should use his time to work on fixing the issues Twitter has been facing.