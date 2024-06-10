The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Ed Sheeran Admits He Hasn’t Had A Phone Since 2015

Ed Sheeran Admits He Hasn’t Had A Phone Since 2015

If you ever want to contact Ed Sheeran, you may have to wait a while for a reply.

The singer told the ‘Therapuss with Jake Shane’ podcast he hasn’t owned a phone since 2015, and doesn’t even have a number.

“I don’t have a number,” Sheeran said.

“That isn’t me playing you off either. I haven’t had a phone since 2015.”

Sheeran said he decided to ditch the phone after being bombarded with messages after he rose to fame.

“I had the same number from like age 15, I think,” Sheeran said.

“And I got famous and I had 10,000 contacts in my phone that would just … people would just text the whole time. And I was just constantly in touch with a lot of people.

“I feel like with phones, everyone expects you to reply, and if you don’t reply, it’s rude.

“Sometimes you’re just not in a headspace to reply; you’re busy doing whatever. But then you reply, then they reply back … and suddenly you’re in like 40 conversations at once.”

Sheerab also said that by spending so much time replying to people on his phone, he was losing “real-life interaction”.

If anyone wants to contact him, they can email him.

I got an iPad, I moved everything onto email, which I reply to once a week,” he said.

“I have something to video stuff that would then go up on social media, but it’s not like an active working phone.”

Record U.S. Cricket Crowd Attends T20 Between India And Pakistan
NEXT STORY

Record U.S. Cricket Crowd Attends T20 Between India And Pakistan

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Record U.S. Cricket Crowd Attends T20 Between India And Pakistan

    Record U.S. Cricket Crowd Attends T20 Between India And Pakistan

    A record U.S. crowd at an international cricket match has turned out for the T20 World Cup marque match between India and Pakistan.
    Coalition Makes Gains In Latest Newspoll

    Coalition Makes Gains In Latest Newspoll

    The opposition's primary vote has risen two points to 39 per cent in the latest Newspoll, conducted for The Australian between June 3 and 7.
    The Internet Is Lusting After ‘Hot Rodent Men’

    The Internet Is Lusting After ‘Hot Rodent Men’

    Forget Golden Retriever boyfriends, ‘hot rodent men’ are the new Hollywood heartthrobs.
    Couple Ask Guests For Honeymoon Fund Contributions On Wedding Invitation

    Couple Ask Guests For Honeymoon Fund Contributions On Wedding Invitation

    A couple are being criticised for asking guests to contribute "gifts to their honeymoon fund" on their wedding invitation.
    Brazilian Politician Logs Into Council Meeting While On The Toilet

    Brazilian Politician Logs Into Council Meeting While On The Toilet

    The former mayor of Rio de Janeiro was caught with his pants down after joining an online city council meeting while sitting on the toilet.