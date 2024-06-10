Ed Sheeran Admits He Hasn’t Had A Phone Since 2015

The singer told the ‘Therapuss with Jake Shane’ podcast he hasn’t owned a phone since 2015, and doesn’t even have a number.

“I don’t have a number,” Sheeran said.

“That isn’t me playing you off either. I haven’t had a phone since 2015.”

Sheeran said he decided to ditch the phone after being bombarded with messages after he rose to fame.

“I had the same number from like age 15, I think,” Sheeran said.

“And I got famous and I had 10,000 contacts in my phone that would just … people would just text the whole time. And I was just constantly in touch with a lot of people.

“I feel like with phones, everyone expects you to reply, and if you don’t reply, it’s rude.

“Sometimes you’re just not in a headspace to reply; you’re busy doing whatever. But then you reply, then they reply back … and suddenly you’re in like 40 conversations at once.”

Sheerab also said that by spending so much time replying to people on his phone, he was losing “real-life interaction”.

If anyone wants to contact him, they can email him.

I got an iPad, I moved everything onto email, which I reply to once a week,” he said.

“I have something to video stuff that would then go up on social media, but it’s not like an active working phone.”