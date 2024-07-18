The Project

Drone Food Delivery Service Set To Launch In Melbourne

Drone Food Delivery Service Set To Launch In Melbourne

Melburnians will soon be able to order their takeaway and groceries delivered by air, with drone delivery service Wing partnering with DoorDash to service the city’s eastern suburbs.

The drones can travel up to seven kilometres from their home base of Eastland shopping centre in Ringwood, and can travel at 110 kilometres an hour while carrying a load of about one kilo. 

The environmentally-friendly service is the first of its kind in Melbourne, with the five kilogram styrofoam drones servicing 250,000 residents in the area. 

Wing spokesperson Jesse Sukin told the Herald Sun that he was excited to bring the service to Melbourne after its success in South East Queensland.

“We’re thrilled to kick off delivery in a new state and city, delivering to the eastern suburbs of Melbourne,” he said.

“Our customers use drone delivery, for things like a loaf of bread to prepare school lunch, toiletries, or an afternoon treat like coffee or ice cream. We’ve been able to provide delivery that’s safe, fast, and environmentally friendly.”

One manager/pilot will be responsible for watching the 18 drones during flight, with maintenance staff also at the base in Ringwood.

Customers will be able to order small packages through the DoorDash app, such as coffees, bread and takeout. 

The expansion makes Melbourne the biggest city Wing services globally.

