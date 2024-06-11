Dr Michael Mosley Died Of Natural Causes According To Reports

Police reportedly also said the position Dr Mosley was found in and the lack of injuries on his body confirmed this conclusion.

ERT reported that Mosley was found lying face up, with his head on a rock.

The body of Dr Mosley was found in a rocky area of Symi, days after he disappeared during a walk on the Greek island of Symi..

The 67-year-old healthy living advocate, who had been a prominent face on TV in the United Kingdom for two decades, was found on Sunday morning, ending a four-day search that included aircraft, drones and sniffer dogs.

"It's devastating to have lost Michael, my wonderful, funny, kind and brilliant husband. We had an incredibly lucky life together. We loved each other very much," Mosley's wife said in a statement issued on her behalf.

With AAP.