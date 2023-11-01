The Project

DoorDash Warns Users That Not Tipping Ahead Of Time May Result In Longer Wait

Food delivery service DoorDash has warned users that not opting in to tip drivers ahead of time could result in a longer wait time.

When placing an order on the DoorDash app, customers are issued an alert if they enter a $0 tip amount.

The customers are then prompted to add a tip, with a message that reads: “Orders with no tip might take longer to get delivered — are you sure you want to continue? Dashers can pick and choose which orders they want to do. Orders that take longer to be accepted by Dashers tend to result in slower delivery.”

The prompt seems to be live in certain locations, with only some U.S. customers being issued the alert. 

Although the move appears to be an incentive to encourage tipping by showing that drivers will prioritise more profitable work, it has divided customers online. 

Many customers voiced that the burden of paying drivers should lie with DoorDash, rather than the consumer.

Others think that tipping should be the norm, and “people who don’t tip don’t deserve the food.”

