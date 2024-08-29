Donald Trump Releases New Batch Of NFT Trading Cards, Offers Piece Of His Suit To Buyers Who Spend $1,485

On Tuesday, the announcement was made in a video posted on Truth Social.

The latest drop of digital cards features 50 new images of Trump, including him dancing, wearing his own line of golden shoes, wearing an Iron Man-esque suit with the title "SuperTrump" and several with the label "crypto president", a moniker he gave himself.

The cards cost $99 each and Trump has promised supporters who purchase 15 or more cards (valued at $1,485 or more) will not only receive a physical card, but also a piece of the suit he wore for the presidential debate against Joe Biden in June.

“People are calling it the knock-out suit,” Trump said in the video, “I don’t know about that but that’s what they’re calling it.”

“We’ll cut up the knock-out suit, and you’re going to get a piece of it and we’ll be randomly autographing five of them, a true collector’s item, this is something to give your family, your kids, your grandchildren.”

But there’s more! Supporters who fork out $7,425 on 75 digital cards will get to attend a gala dinner with the former president at Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida.

“You know they call me the crypto-president,” Trump said.

“I don’t know if that’s true or not but a lot of people are saying that, so don’t miss out, go to collecttrumpcards.com … and collect your piece of American history.”