The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Domino’s New Pasta Pizza Has People Divided

Domino’s New Pasta Pizza Has People Divided

We’ve all been in a bit of a pickle, sitting down at an Italian restaurant, trying to decide whether to get pizza or pasta. Well now, thanks to Dominos, you no longer have to choose.

The popular pizza chain has unveiled the ‘Pasta Packed Pizza’, so you never have to choose between the two delicious meals again.

“All pizza lovers know the joy of a perfectly cooked pizza, but when you add pasta to the equation, it takes the experience to a whole new level,” said Domino’s ANZ Chief Marketing Officer Allan Collins.

“Our Pasta Packed Pizza Range is a harmonious fusion of a fluffy Domino’s pizza base, made fresh in-store every day using 100 per cent Australian wheat, and rich, tender al dente pasta.

“This marriage between pasta and pizza features a mix of flavours between perfectly seasoned pasta sauces made from Australian ingredients, garlic butter and of course, Domino’s signature stretchy mozzarella.”

But this concoction has people divided in a debate that rivals the long-argued ‘does pineapple belong on pizza’.

“Right up my alley,” one person wrote.

“A carb-lover’s dream!” another added.

“Can’t wait to give this a go,” one person said.

Others were horrified at the mashup of two culinary delights.

“This is so weird, why would anyone want this,” one person asked.

“This is an absolute monstrosity. We have gone too far,” another wrote.

 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by Domino's Australia (@dominos_au)

Parents Buying Noise-Cancelling Headphones To Get Some Peace And Quiet
NEXT STORY

Parents Buying Noise-Cancelling Headphones To Get Some Peace And Quiet

Advertisement

Related Articles

Parents Buying Noise-Cancelling Headphones To Get Some Peace And Quiet

Parents Buying Noise-Cancelling Headphones To Get Some Peace And Quiet

A house with kids can be quite a noisy one, so how do parents find peace with all that yelling and Bluey on repeat?
Matildas' Physician Says The Team's Menstrual Cycles Will Sync Up After Playing Separately Around The World

Matildas' Physician Says The Team's Menstrual Cycles Will Sync Up After Playing Separately Around The World

Although there is no medical literature supporting this phenomenon, period syncing seems to be real in the case of The Matildas.
Expert Reveals Why It's Very Rare That We Ever See Baby Pigeons

Expert Reveals Why It's Very Rare That We Ever See Baby Pigeons

Have you ever wondered why you never see baby pigeons? Well, one expert has revealed why!
World’s First ‘Golden Bachelor’ Has Been Revealed, Meet 71-Year-Old Gerry Turner

World’s First ‘Golden Bachelor’ Has Been Revealed, Meet 71-Year-Old Gerry Turner

In a world-first Bachelor spin-off show, ‘The Golden Bachelor’ will follow 71-year-old Gerry Turner’s quest to find “a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life.”
Sofia Vergara And Joe Manganiello Split After Seven Years Of Marriage

Sofia Vergara And Joe Manganiello Split After Seven Years Of Marriage

The Modern Family star Sofia Vergara announces divorce from Magic Mike husband Joe Manganiello.