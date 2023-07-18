Domino’s New Pasta Pizza Has People Divided

The popular pizza chain has unveiled the ‘Pasta Packed Pizza’, so you never have to choose between the two delicious meals again.

“All pizza lovers know the joy of a perfectly cooked pizza, but when you add pasta to the equation, it takes the experience to a whole new level,” said Domino’s ANZ Chief Marketing Officer Allan Collins.

“Our Pasta Packed Pizza Range is a harmonious fusion of a fluffy Domino’s pizza base, made fresh in-store every day using 100 per cent Australian wheat, and rich, tender al dente pasta.

“This marriage between pasta and pizza features a mix of flavours between perfectly seasoned pasta sauces made from Australian ingredients, garlic butter and of course, Domino’s signature stretchy mozzarella.”

But this concoction has people divided in a debate that rivals the long-argued ‘does pineapple belong on pizza’.

“Right up my alley,” one person wrote.

“A carb-lover’s dream!” another added.

“Can’t wait to give this a go,” one person said.

Others were horrified at the mashup of two culinary delights.

“This is so weird, why would anyone want this,” one person asked.

“This is an absolute monstrosity. We have gone too far,” another wrote.