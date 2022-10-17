The Project

Debate Rages After Two Strangers Get Tattoos Together On Their First Tinder Date

Two Aussie strangers decided to get tattooed together on their first date after meeting on the dating app Tinder.

An Aussie woman shared to TikTok the decision for her and her ‘Tinder match’ to get tattoos together on their first date.

Fortunately, they weren’t matching tattoos.

Documenting the eyebrow-raising decision on TikTok user, Lil.Allyway showed the start of their date following a fairly normal process of a beach stroll and playing pool at a bar.

When suddenly, they decided to hit up a tattoo studio and get some new tattoos.

“Me and my tinder match decided to get tattoos on our first date,” she captioned a TikTok, explaining she was unsure of the type of tattoo design she would get until arriving at the shop.

After the duo broke the ice in a very permanent way (that we doubt many others will be trying any time soon), they went to dinner and carried on with their date at a bar.

Their unconventional first date garnered a mixed bag of responses, with some commenters admitting they, too, have done the same.

“Did this with my bf. We’ve been together four years now and expecting our first child,” another chimed in.

Others noted they were inspired, “I want to do this on a first date,” one man commented.

