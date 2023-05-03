Dating Apps Abandon Russia Over Human Rights Abuses

Match Group, the giant company that owns popular dating sites such as Tinder, Hinge and PlentyOfFish, has declared they will not provide services to Russia by the end of June.

The love-sick Russians can thank Putin's invasion of Ukraine for these dating apps abandoning them.

Match Group has decided to jump ship in the name of protecting human rights.

That is a strong message; it's just a shame that Putin probably isn't using the apps in the first place.

This is not the first company to turn their backs on Russia - Spotify and Netflix have already given Russia the cold shoulder.

So now, with no Tinder to swipe right on, no Spotify to slow dance to, and no Netflix to 'Netflix and chill' to, it's looking like Russia will be a nation with the loneliest people on the planet.

Putin, we hope you're happy riding that horse with no shirt on because your single citizens will now live a life riding nothing.