Crocs Unveil New Cowboy Boot To Celebrate 'Croctober'

To celebrate Croctober, a holiday created by a fan base known as Croc Nation, the polarising shoe brand has released black croc cowboy boot.

The boot features a "high shine croc-embossed texture and bold western-inspired stitching,” the description reads. "The boot is embellished with unique metallic Jibbitz charms and first-of-its-kind spin-able spur charm attached to the backstrap of the shoe."

Crocs really paid attention to the detail, turning the brand's beloved crocodile mascot into a little cowboy, giving him a cowboy hat.

"It's the most wonderful time of the year – Croctober – a time to celebrate the most imaginative fans in the world, and this year is no exception," said Heidi Cooley, Chief Marketing Officer at Crocs, in a press release.

"Croc Day was born by our fans, so we couldn't think of a better way to celebrate them than by bringing their ideas to life not just for one day but all month long. At Crocs, we stan our fans!"

The shoes will be available on Crocs.com.au and will only be available for a limited time.