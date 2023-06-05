The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Creator Of The Iconic Hills Hoist Goes Into Administration.The business that invented one of the most iconic Australian innovations, the Hills Hoist, has gone into administration.

Creator Of The Iconic Hills Hoist Goes Into Administration.The business that invented one of the most iconic Australian innovations, the Hills Hoist, has gone into administration.

The business that invented one of the most iconic Australian innovations, the Hills Hoist, has gone into administration.

The company Hills has manufactured the backyard icon Hills hoist clothesline.

This comes after a court battle with one of their suppliers, Stellar Vision Operators. The court ruled in favour of the suppliers.

The case was initially thrown out in 2022, but Stellar Vision Operators won an appeal. The court ordered a $5.48 million payout.

A statement from the company said it is “seeking a voluntary suspension pending resolution and an announcement by the company in relation to ongoing settlement negotiations between the parties and other stakeholders.”

Hills chief executive David Clarke said the outcome was “incredibly disappointing.”

"This is not an outcome we ever envisaged, particularly following our successful capital raising in April, which brought on board a new cornerstone investor and, we believed, set up Hills for long-term success,' Mr Clarke told the Daily Mail.

"To have the company enter administration as a result of a historic legal action over a transaction that long predates the current management and board, and has never had any bearing on the operations of the business, is incredibly disappointing.

"Our consistent legal advice was that this legal claim would ultimately be resolved in Hills' favour, which made the Court of Appeal ruling so unexpected.

"The board and management have worked tirelessly through the standstill period in an attempt to negotiate a commercial outcome with Stellar Vision that would protect the interests of all Hills shareholders, employees and other stakeholders.

"However, we have been unable to reach an agreement that satisfied the requirements of all stakeholders."

Manchester City Fan Shoots Her Shot During FA Cup Final Celebrations
NEXT STORY

Manchester City Fan Shoots Her Shot During FA Cup Final Celebrations

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Manchester City Fan Shoots Her Shot During FA Cup Final Celebrations

    Manchester City Fan Shoots Her Shot During FA Cup Final Celebrations

    One sports fan seems to have gotten a little carried away while celebrating Manchester City’s FA Cup final victory over cross-town rivals Manchester United.
    Statements From Qantas And Virgin Australia

    Statements From Qantas And Virgin Australia

    Statements From Qantas And Virgin Australia
    Australian Businesses To Fight Albanese Government's 'Same Job, Same Pay' Reform

    Australian Businesses To Fight Albanese Government's 'Same Job, Same Pay' Reform

    Australian business groups have criticised Anthony Albanese's 'Same Job, Same Pay' workplace reforms, saying it punishes people with more experience or who work harder.
    French Government Set To Ban ‘Sharenting’ In A Bid To Protect Children’s Privacy Online

    French Government Set To Ban ‘Sharenting’ In A Bid To Protect Children’s Privacy Online

    Do you post a lot of photos of your kids on social media? You won’t be welcome to do that anymore if you live in France.
    Adelaide Pub Gets Slammed For Inappropriate Promotion Offering Free Drinks To Women Depending On Their Bra Size

    Adelaide Pub Gets Slammed For Inappropriate Promotion Offering Free Drinks To Women Depending On Their Bra Size

    It’s not really the bra-burning freedom women protested for in the 1960s, is it?