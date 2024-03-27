Canberra Gets Honourable Mention On List Of World’s Most Boring Destinations

While you might think the New South Wales shire of “Bland” would be a shoo-in, in fact, no Aussie cities made the official top 10.

The nation’s capital was described as exuding “political importance” but falling “short on the excitement front, earning its place as one of the most boring places down under”.

Umm, excuse me, have these people never heard of Questacon and the National Mint?! Outrageous.

While Paris might be the city of love and New York might be the Big Apple, not every city can be the most exciting place to live.

Depending on where you live, you might be about to find out the city you call home, might be one of the most boring on the planet, as the World Bucket List has published their top 10 list of the most boring cities in the world.

Look, before we get to the top 10 itself, there are, of course, some cities where the name sort of gives the game away (we’re looking at you “Boring” in Oregon). But, the rest of the list might surprise you.

Coming in at ten is Canada’s Ottawa, which, while the centre of political life in Canada, falls flat – especially compared to the natural beauty found in other Canadian cities like Montreal and Vancouver.

At nine is Mesa, Arizona, which cops it for lacking the energy that characterises other cities in Arizona.

At eight, Santiago in Chile is criticised for lacking the vibrancy of other cities across South America while coming in at seven, England’s Birmingham is criticised for a lack of any real landmarks or cultural scene.

Helsinki ranks sixth, England’s Hatfield (a small town in Hertfordhsire) is at five, while surprisingly, the Italian town of Pisa comes in at number four. Despite being famous for its world-renowned Leaning Tower, apparently, the rest of Pisa isn’t that exciting, with tourists left a little disappointed with what Pisa has to offer.

Slovakia’s capital Bratislava is at number three with its old town charm failing to compensate for its reputation as one of Europe’s least lively capital cities.

Barely missing out on the top spot is Florida’s St Petersburg (which, as far as we can tell, is essentially a retirement community – so the residents might not mind the “boring” tag too much).

But at number one on the list, the little-known Texas town of Lubbock, embodying less the spirit of the Lone Star state as the Lonely Star state, with its complete lack of attractions making it the most boring city in the world.