The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Bumble Founder Believes AI ‘Concierges’ Could Be The Future Of Dating

Bumble Founder Believes AI ‘Concierges’ Could Be The Future Of Dating

Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd has said that if harnessed correctly, AI-powered personas could be the future of dating.

Speaking at the Bloomberg Technology Summit on Thursday, the former Bumble CEO explained that the ‘dating concierges’ could liaise with one another on behalf of users, taking the leg work out of online dating. 

“Then you don’t have to talk to 600 people,” Wolfe Herd explained, adding “It could scan all of San Francisco for you and say these are the three people you really ought to meet.”

The suggestion of the AI powered bot was met with some uncomfortable laughter from the crowd, and footage of the talk posted online had some people concerned. 

On X, many said the idea was “literally the plot to a Black Mirror episode”, referring to a season four episode of the hit Netflix show titled Hang the DJ, in which a couple question the compatibility algorithm that has paired them up. 

Others believe that getting to know people is a key part of dating, one person pointing out “It’s awesome how AI has made it so we don’t have to do things like make art or go on fun dates so that we have time to do more things like fixing a sink or folding laundry.”

Wolfe Herd also explained that Bumble’s focus with AI was in using it to “help create more health and equitable relationships”, with several features on the app already powered by artificial intelligence.

Millennials Share Why They Can’t Make Big Purchases On Their Phones
NEXT STORY

Millennials Share Why They Can’t Make Big Purchases On Their Phones

Advertisement

Related Articles

Millennials Share Why They Can’t Make Big Purchases On Their Phones

Millennials Share Why They Can’t Make Big Purchases On Their Phones

Millennials are sharing the ‘big purchases’ they think need to be done on a computer after one woman questioned why the generation is so trepidatious about shopping on their phone.
Trump Uses Rally Speech To Praise Hannibal Lecter

Trump Uses Rally Speech To Praise Hannibal Lecter

Donald Trump has delivered a confusing speech at a rally in New Jersey, calling fictional serial killer and cannibal Hannibal Lecter “a wonderful man”.
Luxury Gym Membership Will Set You Back Over $60,000 For A Whole Year

Luxury Gym Membership Will Set You Back Over $60,000 For A Whole Year

Luxury gym Equinox is offering a new program that will set fitness gurus back US$ 40,000 (AU$ 60,640).
Fans Outraged After Spotting Baby On The Ground At Taylor Swift's Paris Show

Fans Outraged After Spotting Baby On The Ground At Taylor Swift's Paris Show

Taylor Swift fans are outraged after a photo has emerged of a baby lying on the floor of the star's Paris show.
Actor Steve Buscemi Punched In Random Attack In New York

Actor Steve Buscemi Punched In Random Attack In New York

Actor Steve Buscemi has been punched in the face in a random attack in New York.