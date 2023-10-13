The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Buffy The Vampire Slayer Is Back (As An Audiobook)

Buffy The Vampire Slayer Is Back (As An Audiobook)

The cast of the iconic 90s television show Buffy The Vampire Slayer will be reuniting to record a new audiobook.

"Slayers: A Buffyverse Story" will be led by fan-favourite character Spike, played by James Marsters.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the story will be set 20 years after the series finale.

Marsters will return alongside Charisma Carpenter, Anthony Head, Juliet Landau, Emma Caulfield Ford, Amber Benson, James Charles Leary and Danny Strong.

"I'm ecstatic to be back with my dear friends for this next chapter in the Buffyverse, as we take listeners on a familiar but unexpected journey chock full of horror, passion and mischief," Marsters said.

"I'm excited for old and new fans to experience this beloved world of vampire slaying like never before, brought to life through immersive audio storytelling."

Chief Content Officer at Audible, Rachel Ghiazza, said the new audiobook offers a "fresh, dynamic take on a cult classic that takes listeners on a fun and nostalgic ride."

"The all-star cast reprising beloved roles, as well as newcomers, bring to life a storyline that will entertain fans of the original series and pull in first-time Sunnydale visitors."

The story was written Benson and Christopher Golden and is available on Audible.

The Website Helping Aussies Secure The Best Snag After Placing Their Vote
NEXT STORY

The Website Helping Aussies Secure The Best Snag After Placing Their Vote

Advertisement

Related Articles

The Website Helping Aussies Secure The Best Snag After Placing Their Vote

The Website Helping Aussies Secure The Best Snag After Placing Their Vote

If you’re looking to find a democracy sausage, and a voting centre to along with it, on referendum day, there is a handy website that has gathered all of that information.
Billy Connolly Has Plans For a Hilarious Message On Grave Stone 

Billy Connolly Has Plans For a Hilarious Message On Grave Stone 

Hopefully, it's not one of his long, rambling stories. 
Consistently Late People Might Just Be Time Optimists

Consistently Late People Might Just Be Time Optimists

Or maybe they just need invest in a new car.
Powerball Player Wins Second-Largest Jackpot Ever Of $2.47 Billion

Powerball Player Wins Second-Largest Jackpot Ever Of $2.47 Billion

One person has been made $AU 2.47 billion richer after being the sole winner of the mammoth Powerball jackpot.
Dad Strips Down To Crop Top To Protest School’s Lenient Dress Code

Dad Strips Down To Crop Top To Protest School’s Lenient Dress Code

A dad in Arizona stripped down to a crop top and shorts during a school board meeting to protest the lenient dress code of his child’s school.