Buffy The Vampire Slayer Is Back (As An Audiobook)

"Slayers: A Buffyverse Story" will be led by fan-favourite character Spike, played by James Marsters.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the story will be set 20 years after the series finale.

Marsters will return alongside Charisma Carpenter, Anthony Head, Juliet Landau, Emma Caulfield Ford, Amber Benson, James Charles Leary and Danny Strong.

"I'm ecstatic to be back with my dear friends for this next chapter in the Buffyverse, as we take listeners on a familiar but unexpected journey chock full of horror, passion and mischief," Marsters said.

"I'm excited for old and new fans to experience this beloved world of vampire slaying like never before, brought to life through immersive audio storytelling."

Chief Content Officer at Audible, Rachel Ghiazza, said the new audiobook offers a "fresh, dynamic take on a cult classic that takes listeners on a fun and nostalgic ride."

"The all-star cast reprising beloved roles, as well as newcomers, bring to life a storyline that will entertain fans of the original series and pull in first-time Sunnydale visitors."

The story was written Benson and Christopher Golden and is available on Audible.