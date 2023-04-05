Buckingham Palace Confirms Camilla Will Be Styled As Queen Camilla, Not Queen Consort

Until now, Camilla has been styled as 'Queen Consort'. But on the ornate, medieval-style invitations that will be sent to nearly 2,000 guests, she will be given equal billing.

"The Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III & Queen Camilla," the invitation reads.

The new title is another step in the remarkable transformation of a woman once derided as a home wrecker because of her role in the breakdown of Charles' marriage to the late Princess Diana.

Charles and Camilla met long before the future king married Diana in 1981, and their relationship continued throughout the tumultuous marriage. That made Camilla an object of scorn among Diana's many fans, who rallied around the princess as her marriage collapsed.

But Camilla has won over much of the British public with her warmth and down-to-earth humour since she married Charles in a civil ceremony in 2005.

The late Queen Elizabeth II early last year issued a statement saying she hoped Camilla would be known as "queen consort" when Charles became king.

Camilla will be crowned alongside her husband on May 6 at Westminster Abbey.

The palace released a few more details about the coronation on Tuesday, announcing that nine-year-old

Prince George, the king's eldest grandson, who is second in line to the throne, would be one of four pages of honour attending the monarch during the service. Camilla will also have four pages.

The eight young pages are either family friends or close relatives of Charles and Camilla and will carry the robes of prominent figures during the day.

With AAP.