British Officials Have Press Release Drafted For The Eventual Death Of Larry The Cat, Beloved Resident Of Downing Street

Senior British officials have confirmed that a press release and graphics are drafted “ready for the sad day [Larry the cat] goes”.

The 17-year-old tabby cat has become a much-loved fixture of Downing Street, often spotted by the door of 10 Downing Street during major political events.

While Larry is said to be “doing OK”, he has outlived the average lifespan of a tabby cat, and officials have said, in relation to his eventual passing, “We felt it had to be handled so sensitively.”

The planning for the death of Queen Elizabeth II was known by the code name ‘Operation London Bridge’, while the plans to announce the death of King Charles are called ‘Operation Menai Bridge.’

Now, the document for the death of Larry the cat is known under the code name ‘Larry’s Bridges.’

Larry the cat was a resident of the Palace of Westminster before being brought to Downing Street during the tenure of Prime Minister David Cameron, where the government pet was declared “in charge of mice” and given the title Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office.

Larry the cat has since outlasted five prime ministers, including David Cameron, Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak.

The Cabinet Office website includes a biography of the beloved cat, it reads: “He has captured the hearts of the Great British public and the press teams often camped outside the front door. In turn, the nation sends him gifts and treats daily.

“Larry spends his days greeting guests to the house, inspecting security defences and testing antique furniture for napping quality.

“His day-to-day responsibilities also include contemplating a solution to the mouse occupancy of the house. Larry says this is still ‘in the tactical planning stage’.”

