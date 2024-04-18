Brisbane Supermarket Removes All Self-Checkouts Because Of Shoplifting

IGA Greenslopes will be going back to manned checkouts, according to a sign at the store, reported news.com.

Speaking to ABC Radio Brisbane, QUT retail expert Gary Mortimer said smaller retailers, such as independently owned IGA stores, do not have the same security measures as supermarkets like Coles and Woolworths.

According to Mortimer, shoplifting costs Australian businesses about $9 billion every year.

“It’s significant. It’s not just the big supermarkets and the big retailers that are impacted,” he said.

“I think we’re going to see more of this take place where self-service is one of those areas where we do see a significant lift in shop stealing.

“It goes to show that either you do it well and do it the expensive way with the full tech, or you do it with simpler stuff, but you risk being exposed to theft.”

Image: Facebook/ IGA Greenslopes