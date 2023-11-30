Boy Petitions Apple To Remove “Offensive And Insulting” Nerd Emoji

Teddy, 10, has offered up an alternative design, substituting the original emoji’s toothy grin for a simple smile.

Dubbed the “genius emoji”, Teddy’s redesign also sports smaller glasses with thinner frames.

Speaking to the BBC, Teddy said the nerd emoji made him “sad and upset”.

"They're making people think we're nerds and it's absolutely horrible,” he said.

“If I find it offensive there'll be thousands of people around the world that find it offensive too."

Teddy noticed the emoji when texting with his cousin, and with the support of a teacher, posted a petition online asking Apple to reconsider the design.