Australians 'Protest' Against A Cashless Society By Queueing At Banks

April 2 was dubbed as "Draw Out Some Cash Day" by some Australians, and it seems thousands took part.

Social media photos and videos show queues lining up at banks to withdraw cash, in protest about the closure of banks around the country.

One user on X, @clowndownunder, posted a video the outside of multiple bank branches, showing lines forming out the doors.

Replies to the video said many continued to use cash so they don't lose their "freedom".

"Great use cash. Pay in cash so that we never lose our freedom," said on commentor.

"It's our money. It's our right," said another.

Last month, the Katter Australia Party lodged a motion to parliament to keep cash as legal tender in Queensland, all while dressed as discount royals.

The message Robbie Katter and his colleagues want to send is cash should remain king - and they dressed up as dollar-shop royals with wads of fake money to make their point.

KAP lodged a motion in parliament on Wednesday calling to keep cash as legal tender and an accessible option for those who choose to use it as Australia moves towards a cashless society.

Banks were in the firing line of KAP as the MPs criticised regional branch closures - the subject of an ongoing inquiry - and merchant fees for online payments.

The Queensland government forecasts Australia will move to a cashless society by 2030 or even earlier.

The move to a digital society continues, with banks transitioning to online services, such as BankWest, which recently announced all its branches in Western Australia will close.

Reserve Bank of Australia data shows fewer people are using cash daily, with just 13 per cent of payments being made with cash in 2022.

With AAP. Image: X/@clowndownunder