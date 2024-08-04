The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Australia Top Of Women's Gold Medal Tally

Australia Top Of Women's Gold Medal Tally

Australia is on top of the tally board for women's gold medals, as more medals roll in for our Olympians.

As the sun rises on day nine of the Paris Olympics, Australia sits comfortably in fourth place on the medal board – tied with France for the gold tally and romping it in with the highest number of women’s medals with 10!

But the men are holding their own. Australia scored its first gold in Men’s Doubles since 1996.

A fairytale ending for Matt Ebden and John Peers, after Ebden selected close mate Peers over higher-ranked players. 

“We’ve both been a bit speechless, still trying to soak it in, sink in. I don’t really know what we've done, but I know it’s good,” Edben said of the win. 

Grae Morris claimed second spot in the windsurfing final, and Ariarne Titmus took out the silver against U.S. powerhouse Katie Ledecky in the women’s 800-metre freestyle.

There were some absolute nail-biters. Kaylee McKeown picked up Bronze in the individual medley after an opponent was disqualified.

A split decision guaranteed boxer Charlie Senior either a silver or bronze with the announcement causing him to jump with joy. 

But the weekend’s most emotional victory came from Saya Sakakibara. 

Four years after her brother’s life-changing brain injury at the World Cup, three years after her crash in Tokyo, days after a positive COVID test, Sakakibara became the first Aussie BMX rider to take home the Gold.

The week ahead promises more fierce battles, with The Sharks’ 9-8 victory against Hungary making them the first Aussie men’s water polo team to reach the quarter-finals since 2012. 

Second Person Dies Amid Legionnaires' Disease Outbreak
NEXT STORY

Second Person Dies Amid Legionnaires' Disease Outbreak

Advertisement

Related Articles

Second Person Dies Amid Legionnaires' Disease Outbreak

Second Person Dies Amid Legionnaires' Disease Outbreak

Two people have died from Legionnaires' disease in Melbourne as authorities have yet to confirm the source of the outbreak that has left dozens in hospital.
New Alphabet Song Divides The Internet

New Alphabet Song Divides The Internet

Hard to believe, given that seemingly nothing can split the opinion of the Internet, but it would appear that the all new version of the alphabet has somehow divided the people.
Exes Win Olympic Gold In Mixed Tennis Doubles, Sparking Reconciliation Rumours

Exes Win Olympic Gold In Mixed Tennis Doubles, Sparking Reconciliation Rumours

Czech Tennis Players Kateřina Sinaková and Tomáš Macháč have said their relationship status is “top secret”, after winning gold in the tennis mixed doubles just weeks after breaking up.
Turkish Shooter Yusuf Dikec Responds To Internet Stardom

Turkish Shooter Yusuf Dikec Responds To Internet Stardom

Turkish Olympian Yusuf Dikec, who went viral for his casual shooting attire and demeanour, has said he does not need to compete with specialised equipment because he’s “a natural”.
Surge In Injuries Following Attempts At Recreating Olympic Events At Home

Surge In Injuries Following Attempts At Recreating Olympic Events At Home

Sports medicine experts are cautioning against non-athletes trying Olympic-level events at home after a surge in amateur injuries.