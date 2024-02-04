Aussie Gym Owner Bans Tripods Inciting Backlash From Fitness Influencers

Doherty’s Gyms, with franchises open in Victoria and Perth, announced the tripod ban, citing privacy concerns and trip hazards as the reason why.

Gym owner, Tony Doherty, took to his personal Instagram account to explain.

"It seems that tripods have become just as popular as self-importance,"he captioned the video.

"Just because someone wants to film every aspect of their life, including their workouts, it doesn't mean that everyone else wants to be in the movie.

"This may not be popular with the tripod crew but everyone else will appreciate not having to deal with them."

The gym released a statement on its website, explaining that from February 1, “filming on tripods will no longer be permitted”.

However, some gym goers can “obtain a media pass to film content,” directing those interested to ask staff to find out more information.

“If you must take a quick video with your phone while you are training, please be aware of anyone in the background and make sure you have their consent to post or share their image if they are.

“If you do not obtain consent it is an infringement of privacy – please show respect for others.”

Some social media users thought that the new rules were too strict, with one writing, “Too many rules enforced too harshly.

“You should look at getting back to operating 24hrs and serving your clients right instead of putting even more limitations.”

However, Tony's post garnered much praise from gymgoers, with many commending him for putting the rule in place.

"Finally someone stepping up and taking the lead with this !!" one Instagram user wrote.

"Well done Tony. I wish every gym would do the same including mine," another said.