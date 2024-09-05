The Project

Animated Twilight TV Series ‘Midnight Sun’ Is Coming To Netflix

Whether you’re Team Edward or Team Jacob, one thing is certain, an animated adaptation of Stephenie Meyer's Twilight spinoff Midnight Sun is officially in development at Netflix.

The project was first reported to be in early development back in April 2023 at studio Lionsgate Television.

Vice chairman of Lionsgate, Michael Burns, later confirmed in March 2024 that it would be an animated series, and now, Netflix has ordered the series.

Stephenie Meyer’s book “Midnight Sun” was originally released in 2020 and tells the story of the first Twilight novel, through Edward Cullen’s eyes, rather than Bella Swan.

Sinead Daly has been confirmed as writer and executive producer on the series, while Meyer will serve as an executive producer via her production company Fickle Fish Films.

While there’s been no word of who will voice the animated characters, it’s safe to assume the original cast won’t be returning for the series, as Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson have both intentionally distanced themselves from the film franchise.

