American Marching Band Performs Bluey Theme Song During Halftime Show & It's Incredible

This year, Bluey was one of America’s most streamed acquired series. The wholesome series follows a family of blue heelers living in Australia.

So it makes sense when the Purdue University marching band put on a “cartoon halftime show” and included the Bluey theme song. Purdue University is located in West Lafayette, Indiana, in the United States.

Footage of the band playing the theme song went viral on TikTok.

“Bluey is trauma healing and inner child help for a ton of adults,” one person commented on a video.

“You can hear the crowd cheer louder when the announcer said Bluey!” another viewer pointed out.