AFL To Introduce ‘Just Walk Out’ Technology At Stadiums So You Don't Need To Queue For Food

"Just walking out" isn't exactly a new policy for AFL fans, many of whom are used to walking out of the stadium at three-quarter time when their team is trailing by nine goals.

But this new technology being trialled at Marvel Stadium has got nothing to do with missing the action and everything to do with seeing all of the action.

Footy fans love ducking out to grab some food in the 45-second break after a goal, but the long queues can mean that they end up missing half a quarter of footy just to grab a meat pie whose centre has been heated to the temperature of the sun's surface such that they also end up missing the roof of their mouth after one bite.

However, new technology might fix that problem (the problem of missing the action, not the overheated molten lava centre of the pie.)

At a couple of food stalls at Marvel Stadium this week, 'Just Walk Out' technology will be trialled, allowing footy fans to scan their credit card upon entry, grab whatever food they want, and then leave.

The technology uses artificial intelligence and computer vision to determine what each punter takes from the bars and stalls and then charges their credit card automatically when they leave.

This means footy fans won't have to go through the rigmarole of lining up at the checkout, shuffling to the front, pulling out their card whilst balancing their chips and sausage roll on top of each other, realising that the card has expired, asking if they accept cash, being told that since the pandemic they're only accepting card, finding their other card, tapping the EFTPOS machine, being informed there's a 2% surcharge, asking for an extra satchel of tomato sauce, being told that's an extra 10 cents, cursing capitalism and then returning to your seat only to find that your team has conceded eight goals while you've been gone.

"We are continually looking at new ways to innovate and modernise our fan experience, and we know everyone will love the fast, convenient experience that Amazon's Just Walk Out technology will deliver," AFL customer and commercial executive general manager Kylie Rogers told the Herald Sun.

"Ultimately, this is about the fans, bringing them a next-generation stadium experience so they can spend more time enjoying the footy."

Basically, the new technology is meant to be so efficient that fans will be able to pop out and grab some food in between goals without missing a moment of the action.

Of course, if your team is doing badly, there's a good chance you'd prefer to wait in a queue rather than return to your seat.

So, this is great news for anyone who isn't supporting Hawthorn or West Coast this year.