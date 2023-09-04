The Project

AFL Confirms Rock 'N' Roll Legends KISS To Headline Grand Final Entertainment

The AFL has announced that rock ’n’ roll legends KISS will headline the pre-game entertainment at the 2023 Grand Final.

The band, who are in the Rock N Roll Hall Of Fame, have released 44 albums, with sales hitting 100 million albums worldwide. The band is currently touring on their ‘End Of The World’ tour.

AFL EGM Commercial and Customer Kylie Rogers said, "KISS will bring the energy and their trademark showmanship to Grand Final Day and put on a great, great show for the 100,000 fans at the ‘G and millions watching around the country.

"Their reputation speaks for itself, they are responsible for some of the best live shows in music history and we know Gene, Paul, Eric and Tommy will absolutely rock the MCG pre-game."

Royal fans and their pet corgis have gathered outside Buckingham Palace to remember Queen Elizabeth II to mark a year since her death.
Max Verstappen’s dominance of Formula One has continued over the weekend after he completed a record 10th straight victory at the Italian Grand Prix.
Robert Irwin posts a heartwarming video montage of his late father, Steve Irwin, to celebrate Father's Day.
Mushroom suppliers are being told by supermarkets that sales have decreased by up to 10 per cent in the past few weeks.
Macca’s Monopoly is returning to Australia with a prize pool of $786 million.