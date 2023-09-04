AFL Confirms Rock 'N' Roll Legends KISS To Headline Grand Final Entertainment

The band, who are in the Rock N Roll Hall Of Fame, have released 44 albums, with sales hitting 100 million albums worldwide. The band is currently touring on their ‘End Of The World’ tour.

AFL EGM Commercial and Customer Kylie Rogers said, "KISS will bring the energy and their trademark showmanship to Grand Final Day and put on a great, great show for the 100,000 fans at the ‘G and millions watching around the country.

"Their reputation speaks for itself, they are responsible for some of the best live shows in music history and we know Gene, Paul, Eric and Tommy will absolutely rock the MCG pre-game."